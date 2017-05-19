All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    So Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu Makes Everyone Want To Be A Polygamist, Eh?

    Women have since bombarded Musa Mseleku's Facebook inbox with messages.

    19/05/2017 11:56 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Mzansi Magic/Twitter

    Mzansi Magic's newest reality show, Uthando Nes'thembu, aired its first episode on Thursday night and lifted the curtain on polygamy and people's perceptions of it.

    Set in Umtentweni in rural KwaZulu-Natal, the show follows businessperson Musa Mseleku and his four wives Ma Cele, Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo and Ma Ngwabe as they navigate a polygamous relationship, their family dynamic, staying true to tradition in a modern world and the sisterhood of the wives.

    These were the questions South Africa's Twitter TV reviewers had for our newest reality celebrities.

    1. This person, who does not care anymore about the files Buhle Mkhize -- the woman Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba once cheated on his wife with -- threatened to drop concerning "December 18". Instead, he just wants to see what's in Mseleku's Facebook inbox. Following the episode, Mseleku posted on the social media platform that women were bombarding his message box:

    2. Someone wants Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo and Ma Ngwabe to organise as a matter of urgency:

    3. Twitter also wanted to know what Mseleku did for a living that he can afford such a big family:

    4. And then pressure was put on SA's men to provide leadership:

    5. Forget the nice cars, big houses and the seemingly high life. This woman feels like it's all too much:

    6. Why wait for Mseleku's response on Facebook when you can just photoshop yourself in the mix?

    7. But kahle kahle, what is it really that you need to be a successful polygamist?

    The show airs on Mzansi Magic very Thursday at 8pm.

    MORE: Entertainment Marriage Mzansi Magic Polygamy Uthando Nesthembu