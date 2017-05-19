So Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes’thembu Makes Everyone Want To Be A Polygamist, Eh?

Mzansi Magic's newest reality show, Uthando Nes'thembu, aired its first episode on Thursday night and lifted the curtain on polygamy and people's perceptions of it.

Set in Umtentweni in rural KwaZulu-Natal, the show follows businessperson Musa Mseleku and his four wives Ma Cele, Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo and Ma Ngwabe as they navigate a polygamous relationship, their family dynamic, staying true to tradition in a modern world and the sisterhood of the wives.

These were the questions South Africa's Twitter TV reviewers had for our newest reality celebrities.

1. This person, who does not care anymore about the files Buhle Mkhize -- the woman Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba once cheated on his wife with -- threatened to drop concerning "December 18". Instead, he just wants to see what's in Mseleku's Facebook inbox. Following the episode, Mseleku posted on the social media platform that women were bombarding his message box:

Forget 18 December, today we may get isithembu inbox releases. The guy can't even accept new requests anymore. pic.twitter.com/1s1a1htxRP — Baba wakhe (@Mantshinga) May 19, 2017

2. Someone wants Ma Yeni, Ma Khumalo and Ma Ngwabe to organise as a matter of urgency:

Side chicks finally have a voice. After watching #Uthandonesthembu can we host the first side chick AGM. LOL!😂😂😂 — Mpule Chauke (@mpule_chauke) May 19, 2017

3. Twitter also wanted to know what Mseleku did for a living that he can afford such a big family:

4. And then pressure was put on SA's men to provide leadership:

Some husbands only have 1 wife but they can't provide like this. Anikho stressed? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Vq2YXxazhL — Buhle (@MsBee_Phakathi) May 18, 2017

Musa via Uthando neStembu has put all monogamous men on junk status !!! 😂😂😂😂 levels on top of levels #Uthandonesthembu — Siki (@Sikismallz) May 19, 2017

5. Forget the nice cars, big houses and the seemingly high life. This woman feels like it's all too much:

The problem with the set up is that you have to ingathi ukwi long distance relationship but he is next door 😩 #Uthandonesthembu — Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) May 19, 2017

6. Why wait for Mseleku's response on Facebook when you can just photoshop yourself in the mix?

7. But kahle kahle, what is it really that you need to be a successful polygamist?

but i've always said this, if u dont have the means, why would u even consider polygamy. #noromancewithoutfinance #Uthandonesthembu — Chipondamoyo (@ZimzBunny) May 19, 2017

A whole driver to drive you to buy ice-cream #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/ZqSYfYV1OT — Chief.👑 (@Aysap_) May 18, 2017

The show airs on Mzansi Magic very Thursday at 8pm.