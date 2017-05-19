Basquiat Painting Sells For Record $148 Million At Sotheby's Auction

A Jean-Michel Basquiat painting just sold for the highest price ever paid at auction for an American artist's work: a whopping $110.5 million.

The 72-by-68-inch acrylic and oil stick "Untitled" painting of a skull by the late graffiti artist was the subject of 10 minutes of intense bidding Thursday night at a Sotheby's auction in New York City. The opening bid of $57 million drew gasps from the audience, Bloomberg reported. Sotheby's had estimated it would sell for at least $60 million.

It was the sixth-highest amount ever paid at auction for any work of art, putting Basquiat in the rarefied company of the celebrated Spanish artist Pablo Picasso. Only 10 works have sold for more than $100 million.

The successful bidder, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa, an e-commerce billionaire, announced in an Instagram post showing him standing next to the work that he had "just won this masterpiece."

"When I first encountered this painting, I was struck with so much excitement and gratitude for my love of art," he added. "I want to share that experience with as many people as possible."