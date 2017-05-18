The Outrageous Looks At Cannes Will Make You Do A Double Take

While the current trend at Cannes is thigh-high slits and lots of cleavage, some people are instead showcasing their unusual (and in some cases, ill-advised) sense of style on the film festival’s red carpet.

Actress Victoria Abril’s outfit offended many on the red carpet with her confusing ensemble and cornrows. Others make an appearance on this list for just being straight-up visually ... interesting. There are crazy capes, oversize T-shirts that hit the ground and bizarre silhouettes.

Take a look at the list below and celebrate the weirdness with us: