    • ENTERTAINMENT

    The Outrageous Looks At Cannes Will Make You Do A Double Take

    One is offensive, others are simply daring.

    18/05/2017 23:06 SAST | Updated 18/05/2017 23:06 SAST

    While the current trend at Cannes is thigh-high slits and lots of cleavage, some people are instead showcasing their unusual (and in some cases, ill-advised) sense of style on the film festival’s red carpet. 

    Actress Victoria Abril’s outfit offended many on the red carpet with her confusing ensemble and cornrows. Others make an appearance on this list for just being straight-up visually ... interesting. There are crazy capes, oversize T-shirts that hit the ground and bizarre silhouettes. 

    Take a look at the list below and celebrate the weirdness with us: 

    • Victoria Abril
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    • Li Yuchun
      Gisela Schober via Getty Images
    • Hofit Golan
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • Rossy de Palma
      Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
    • Chompoo Araya
      Gisela Schober via Getty Images
    • Frederique Bel
      Gisela Schober via Getty Images
    • Marion Cotillard
      Tony Barson via Getty Images
    • Amber Valletta
      Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

