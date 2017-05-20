All The Photos Worth Seeing From Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding finally arrived, and it more than lived up to expectations.

The May 20 affair at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England had everything a royal enthusiast could dream of: Prince George as a page boy, Princess Charlotte in a giant bow, the Duchess of Cambridge in pale pink and of course, the bride in a stunning classic, high-necked Giles Deacon gown.

It was the picture of perfection, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. Check out the festivities below, and join us in fantasizing about actually being there for the rest of the day.