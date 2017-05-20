All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    All The Photos Worth Seeing From Pippa Middleton's Wedding

    Including Princess Charlotte in a giant bow.

    20/05/2017 15:09 SAST | Updated 16 hours ago

    Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding finally arrived, and it more than lived up to expectations.

    The May 20 affair at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England had everything a royal enthusiast could dream of: Prince George as a page boy, Princess Charlotte in a giant bow, the Duchess of Cambridge in pale pink and of course, the bride in a stunning classic, high-necked Giles Deacon gown.

    It was the picture of perfection, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. Check out the festivities below, and join us in fantasizing about actually being there for the rest of the day. 

    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Prince William and Prince Harry.
    • WPA Pool via Getty Images
      Princess Eugenie of York.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Prince George waves from the wedding of his aunt Pippa Middleton.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer. 
    • Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images
      There were plaid pants in abundance. 
    • WPA Pool via Getty Images
      Guests arrive at St. Mark's Church.
    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Pippa Middleton in a stunning Giles Deacon gown. 
    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Pippa Middleton and her father Michael Middleton.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Outside St. Mark's Church in Englefield.
    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Carole Middleton and James Middleton.
    • WPA Pool via Getty Images
      Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive as they arrive for her sister's wedding to James Matthews.
    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts Pippa Middleton's dress.
    • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte.
    • UK Press Pool via Getty Images
      Prince George in his page boy outfit. 
    • JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
      Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews.
    • WPA Pool via Getty Images
      A smile for the cameras.
    • JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
      Princess Charlotte and her mom. 
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Donna Air, left, attends the wedding. 
    • JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
      Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
    • WPA Pool via Getty Images
      Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding.
    • Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images
      Guests. 
    • Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images
      Hats! 
    • POOL New / Reuters
      Prince Harry leaves the wedding.
    • POOL New / Reuters
      A general view of St. Mark's Church after the wedding.
    • Neil Mockford via Getty Images
      The bride and groom leave in a classic car. 

    CORRECTION: Princess Eugenie was misidentified as Princess Beatrice of York in an earlier version of this article.

