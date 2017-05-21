If Pearl Thusi's Birthday Pictures Are Anything To Go By, She And Robert Marawa Are Doing Just Fine

Bottomless Bubbly? Check! Food? Check! Famous pals? Check! Judging by pictures posted on her Instagram account, Pearl Thusi's birthday celebration was a fabulous occasion fit for a glamorous beauty.

Held at Sandton's The Codfather the actress' closest friends including DJ Zinhle, Nzinga Qunta and Thandiswa Mazwai came together to celebrate her life.

Her fiancé Robert Marawa was also in the mix and our eyes couldn't help but zoom into both their rings. Following rumours that there was trouble in paradise, the two looked more in love than ever. The thing about the rings though is that we're wondering if those wedding rumours are true. Marawa's been wearing a ring for a while but Pearl was wearing a new ring and stuff and we just want to know the truth now.

Here's the ring we all know...

👑 A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Here's the one she wore yesterday...

Day 1 ! @sydmolife ❤️ . 🎨💋 @gi_myers A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 20, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Thusi took a picture with him and her daughter, Thandolwethu. They sure do make a cute trio.

❤️😭 . @photogeniustats A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 20, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Here are more pics from the party:

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 20, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

The living King of African music... ❤️ and I love her... ❤️ and she loves me ❤️ A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 20, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

🍾❤️🎉💋 A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 20, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Mood ... @ghmumm_sa 📸 @photogeniustats Make up by @gi_myers ❤ A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 20, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

❤️ A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 20, 2017 at 6:58am PDT