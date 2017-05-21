All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    If Pearl Thusi's Birthday Pictures Are Anything To Go By, She And Robert Marawa Are Doing Just Fine

    The two are still sporting gorgeous rings. 😍

    21/05/2017 09:11 SAST | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Gallo Images

    Bottomless Bubbly? Check! Food? Check! Famous pals? Check! Judging by pictures posted on her Instagram account, Pearl Thusi's birthday celebration was a fabulous occasion fit for a glamorous beauty.

    Held at Sandton's The Codfather the actress' closest friends including DJ Zinhle, Nzinga Qunta and Thandiswa Mazwai came together to celebrate her life.

    Her fiancé Robert Marawa was also in the mix and our eyes couldn't help but zoom into both their rings. Following rumours that there was trouble in paradise, the two looked more in love than ever. The thing about the rings though is that we're wondering if those wedding rumours are true. Marawa's been wearing a ring for a while but Pearl was wearing a new ring and stuff and we just want to know the truth now.

    Here's the ring we all know...

    👑

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    Here's the one she wore yesterday...

    Day 1 ! @sydmolife ❤️ . 🎨💋 @gi_myers

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    Thusi took a picture with him and her daughter, Thandolwethu. They sure do make a cute trio.

    ❤️😭 . @photogeniustats

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    Here are more pics from the party:

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    The living King of African music... ❤️ and I love her... ❤️ and she loves me ❤️

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    🍾❤️🎉💋

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    Mood ... @ghmumm_sa 📸 @photogeniustats Make up by @gi_myers ❤

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    ❤️

    A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

