If Pearl Thusi's Birthday Pictures Are Anything To Go By, She And Robert Marawa Are Doing Just Fine

Bottomless Bubbly? Check! Food? Check! Famous pals? Check! Judging by pictures posted on her Instagram account, Pearl Thusi's birthday celebration was a fabulous occasion fit for a glamorous beauty.
Held at Sandton's The Codfather the actress' closest friends including DJ Zinhle, Nzinga Qunta and Thandiswa Mazwai came together to celebrate her life.
Her fiancé Robert Marawa was also in the mix and our eyes couldn't help but zoom into both their rings. Following rumours that there was trouble in paradise, the two looked more in love than ever. The thing about the rings though is that we're wondering if those wedding rumours are true. Marawa's been wearing a ring for a while but Pearl was wearing a new ring and stuff and we just want to know the truth now.
Here's the ring we all know...
Here's the one she wore yesterday...
Thusi took a picture with him and her daughter, Thandolwethu. They sure do make a cute trio.
Here are more pics from the party: