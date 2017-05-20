All Sections
    Pippa Middleton Looked Beautiful In Her White Lace Wedding Gown

    Beautiful ❤️

    20/05/2017 23:20 SAST | Updated 14 hours ago

    Pippa Middleton stuns in white wedding dress, reported to be have been designed by Giles Deacon, as she arrived to marry James Matthews.

    The bride arrived at St Mark's Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on the morning of 20 May, with her father Michael Francis Middleton.

    JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

    The gown, which had a simple high neck and made from beautiful guipure lace, was paired with a long veil, simple tiara and pearl drop earrings.

    JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
