Pippa Middleton Looked Beautiful In Her White Lace Wedding Gown

Pippa Middleton stuns in white wedding dress, reported to be have been designed by Giles Deacon, as she arrived to marry James Matthews.
The bride arrived at St Mark's Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on the morning of 20 May, with her father Michael Francis Middleton.
The gown, which had a simple high neck and made from beautiful guipure lace, was paired with a long veil, simple tiara and pearl drop earrings.
