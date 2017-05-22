ANC MP Makhosi Fears For Her Life After ANCYL Threats

African National Congress MP Makhosi Khoza reportedly fears for her life after the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in eThekwini posted her home address on Facebook. According to The Star on Monday, the ANCYL has denied doing this but Khoza has requested intervention from the ANC and from Parliament.

Khoza told The Star she had asked for help after the ANCYL threatened to protest outside her house in Durban.

Khoza, who is the chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration, is also well-known for chairing the committee who selected the new public protector.

Khoza has become known as a vocal critic of President Jacob Zuma and even of her own party.

In April, Khoza lamented the state of the party on Facebook.

"The ANC is defining itself out of power when the majority of its people remain trapped in poverty, joblessness, dependency on state social grants, poor quality education & health care and when millions cross African colonial boarders in search for a better life in African soil as all boarders outside Africa offer no better prospects for them," she wrote.

She appeared on Power FM, warning that the ANC could not ignore people who marched against it.

"The ANC, as a leader of society cannot be seen to be resorting to quantitative forms of flexing muscles, because you know you have the numbers, without listening to what the people are saying," she said.

Parliament told The Star this week that it could not confirm whether Khoza's request for security had been seen by Speaker Baleka Mbete.

Khoza also reportedly spoke to KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Super Zuma, who said he had spoken to the youth league and they had agreed not to picket.

"... but the damage was already done because my address was on social media," she told the paper this week.

"I continue to receive a barrage of attacks on my phone and on social media... I couldn't go home. It's not good for our democracy to be in exile. And its scary for my children. I am worried about my children," Khoza told The Satar.

ANCYL regional secretary in eThekwini told The Star there would be no protest outside Khoza's house and said the league denied circulating her address on social media.

"We were not the ones who circulated her address on social media. We have no intention to picket at her house. We have no intention of coming near her children. We stand against gende-based violence," he told the paper.

However, he called on Parliament to recall Khoza and accused her of seeking attention.