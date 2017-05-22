Going To The Samas? Here Are BET A-List's Leroy Marc's Tips On How Not To Dress.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA ï¿½ JUNE 04: Somizi attends the 22nd annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) at the Durban International Convention Centre on June 04, 2016 in Durban, South Africa. The SAMAs are the Recording Industry of South Africa's music industry awards, established in 1995. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

As preps are underway for this year's installment of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), HuffPost SA caught up with BET A List's Leroy Marc on the dos and don'ts of the red carpet.

Marc said anyone attending the show should be award-show appropriate.

"The three types of people I have problems with on the red carpet are the artists, the guests attending the show and their partners," he told HuffPost.

He said artists tend to think they are outside of the rules when it comes to award show etiquette.

His tips?

"First and foremost, be award show appropriate. Get a designer to dress you and get a stylist to vet what the designer puts on you because sometimes it looks great on the runway, but not so good when you wear it. Hence it's important to also have a stylist and a team behind you," Marc said.

The media personality said before the day of the event, women should have their makeup and hair done on trial first.

Marc said: "This is because on the red carpet is all systems go, there is no time to stop and tuck things in, fix a bun or your lipstick. Make sure that if you're going to wear something revealing, you use a liberal amount of double-sided tape. Carry extra in your clutch and make sure your team has some extra should you need throughout the night".

For the men on the red carpet, Marc says: "Please do not wear T-shirts. Also, leave your dirty shoes at home".

He said it's as important for people attending the awards to look appropriate as they give life to the show.

"Samas are a big deal, so be sure to make an effort. Tracksuits, jeans and tennis shoes are out," he told HuffPost SA.

The Samas take place on May 27 at the Sun City Superbowl and will be broadcast live on SABC1 from 8am.