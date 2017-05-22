How To Stop The Looting Brigade: Five Ideas

The series of April protests calling on President Jacob Zuma to step down have morphed into a movement that is beginning to think of a post-Zuma South Africa.

Save SA, the civil society movement that includes membership from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Section27 and Freedom Under Law, and is convened by AngloGold Ashanti non-executive chair Sipho Pityana, is moving its agenda from protest to a minimum set of demands to change the country's path. At the same time, opposition politics is being realigned to build a front, and the churches last week said the government lacks moral legitimacy because of the descent into corruption. The political ground is shifting.

These are Save SA's demands.

We'd love to hear what you think. Please email us on

Commissions of inquiry 1

This core demand stated in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report is catching alight. It has the support of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and of civil society too.

Zuma is outraged at the suggestion.

Commission of inquiry 2

The movement is also calling for a commission of inquiry into state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA, which are vulnerable to crony networks.

"The looting brigade must be held to account. And we believe the Guptas and Zuma must not be allowed to leave the country pending all these investigations," the document states.

Restore integrity of institutions

This point relates to the positions of the national commissioner of police and the director of the Hawks. National police commissioner Kgomotso Phalane faces numerous allegations of impropriety. Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is fighting for his position back after a court ruling that his appointment was irrational, and was set aside. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula replaced Ntlemeza with Yolisa Matakata.

Affirm judiciary's independence

Save SA does not say who should make the affirmation, but it is likely to be an affirmation from the governing party.

It also wants affirmations of the independence of the public protector, the Independent Electoral Commission and the Human Rights Commission.

Civil society summit

In typical Mzansi style, Save SA recommends the convening of a civil society summit to ensure the country "never again experiences the nightmare that has been created by Jacob Zuma".