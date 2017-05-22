Pippa Middleton Wears A Classically Stunning Gown For Her Wedding

IT'S HERE!

Speculation about Pippa Middleton's wedding day look has been swirling since the famous former bridesmaid announced her engagement last July, and she did not disappoint on the big day.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Just as beautiful as we imagined.

Pippa wore a high-neck, cap-sleeved lace designed by Giles Deacon with an elaborate train, a tiara and a bespoke veil as she married James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England on Saturday.

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Wow.

The lace detailing slightly reminded us of the show-stopping Alexander McQueen gown her sister, the former Kate Middleton, wore to marry Prince William in April 2011.

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Duchess Kate, in a pale pink dress, adjusted Pippa's gown.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also looked predictably adorable for the occasion. Charlotte wore a white short-sleeved dress with a giant bow in the back with a head piece. George wore a white collared shirt with short trousers. Too. Cute.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images SQUEAL.

Congratulations to the happy couple.