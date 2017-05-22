The worst drought crisis since 1904 has led Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to declare the province a disaster area.



In a press release on Monday, Zille said the disaster will be classified for a minimum of three months, after which it may be extended "if the need arises".

Zille said a provincial inter-ministerial committee will meet regularly to assess immediate threats. National Treasury and the National Department of Water and Sanitation would also be approached should further assistance be required, she said.

Last Tuesday, the City of Cape Town issued a critical warning to all users to "cut all non-essential" use of water. Dam storage levels were effectively at 11.2% last week, the City said, when subtracting unusable water from overall available reserves.

Zille, however, has cautioned against panic saying the disaster declaration "enhances control by affording the Province additional powers of intervention". The Disaster Management Act enables government during a disaster classification to protect key frontline service delivery points by reprioritising funding for necessary interventions.

"While it remains a cause for concern, we believe the current drought is an opportunity to innovate and act responsible in the way we make us of our water resources," Zille said.

The Province has urged all residents to continue saving water and adhering to the various restrictions in place.

The City of Cape Town last week advised residents to observe the following in order to save water: