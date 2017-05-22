All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Fatal Manchester Explosion

    "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry."

    23/05/2017 05:31 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago

    Ariana Grande has spoken out after the deadly explosion during her concert in Manchester England that left 19 dead and approximately 50 injured.

    While authorities are still trying to find the cause of the explosion, they are treating it as a "possible terror incident". The performer tweeted out a short message, with TMZ reporting she has been inconsolable after learning of the fatalities.

    Ariana's Manger, Scooter Braun also posted a message to Twitter, thanking the first responders who rushed to aid those affected by the explosion.

    There has been an outpouring of support for Ariana and Manchester from many in the industry, with performers like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sending their thoughts.

    Authorities have warned people to stay away from the area, while locals have banded together in unity, using the hashtag #RoomForManchester offering support to those affected.

