Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Fatal Manchester Explosion

Ariana Grande has spoken out after the deadly explosion during her concert in Manchester England that left 19 dead and approximately 50 injured.

While authorities are still trying to find the cause of the explosion, they are treating it as a "possible terror incident". The performer tweeted out a short message, with TMZ reporting she has been inconsolable after learning of the fatalities.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Ariana's Manger, Scooter Braun also posted a message to Twitter, thanking the first responders who rushed to aid those affected by the explosion.

There has been an outpouring of support for Ariana and Manchester from many in the industry, with performers like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sending their thoughts.

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

So heartbroken hearing about Manchester. Such a senseless and ruthless act in a place supposed to be filled with such joy and love. — troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Authorities have warned people to stay away from the area, while locals have banded together in unity, using the hashtag #RoomForManchester offering support to those affected.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA