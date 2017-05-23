Dear Beyoncé, AKA Does NOT Recognise You As The Queen B.

Say what you want about Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, but you have to give him credit for one thing: using his influence to get people talking.

If you did not know yet, media personality and partner to Forbes Bonang Matheba is the cover girl for the June edition of Destiny Magazine.

We will come back to that in a moment, but first here's why we want to give him props.

The "Baddest" hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday night and took jabs at Beyoncé, criticising her choice of an "African themed" push party.

For all this Africa themed baby stuff, Beyoncé seems pretty reluctant to come here. Stinks of cultural appropriation. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 22, 2017

The rapper, also known affectionately as SupaMega, went on to say Beyoncé was not African enough.

In a tweet that seems to have since been deleted, AKA said former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar was "more African than Beyoncé bruh".

In case you were wondering, AKA does not recognise any other Queen B except the one who was born and bred in Africa.

I only recognize one QUEEN B and she was born and raised in A F R I C A 🇿🇦🔝 — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 22, 2017

But he was not done yet. After his moment of venting, the rapper urged people to buy the June edition of Destiny Magazine for which Matheba is the cover girl.

Now go get your copy. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/SRlF3qEi4x — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 22, 2017

Tweeters went in on the rapper, accusing him of seeking attention.

@NeverMind1465 @akaworldwide Right he only brought her name up for a promotion purposes I see — Beyking (@beyready4u) May 22, 2017

True to form, tweeps reminded AKA that cover man for the magazine's men's edition, Destiny Man June edition, was in fact, Refiloe "Casper Nyovest" Phoolo:

So why, after years of having Twitter, would AKA set himself up for such failure?

AKA knows what to do to set tongues wagging, and he is good at it. He knew that people would ridicule him for attacking Bey. And he did it all for one reason: to create awareness around Matheba, or rather, Queen B's Destiny Magazine cover.