If She Was South African, Here's What Melania Would Have Said To Donald Trump When She Swatted Him

Melania Trump gave us the best gem in the world when she swatted Donald Trump's hand as he reached out to hold hers.

The president and first lady of the U.S. arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, for day three of the Trump administration's first international trip. While they were walking down, Trump reached one hand backwards towards Melania, but she was quick with the backhand sending his hand right back to him. Beside them, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding hands with wife, Sara.

Of course, people zoomed into the footage and noticed what Melania did, causing a stir on social media. We've rounded up some of the few phrases Melania would have been thinking and uttered if she was South African as she flicked her husband's hand.

1. Tsek, man!

2. Los my uit!

3. Angifuni, angifuni, angifuni!

4. Leave me, you rubbish!

5. Suka man!