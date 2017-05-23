President Zuma Banned From Addressing Future Cosatu Events

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Tuesday banned President Jacob Zuma from speaking at any of their future activities.

After a special central executive committee meeting on Monday, the federation said their May Day events reflected the level of frustration felt by workers about the "absence of leadership" in the country and the "deteriorating" state of the country's political situation.

As crowds began singing that Zuma should step down, Cosatu took the decision to cancel Zuma's all other speeches for the day.

Zuma's address to trade union federation Cosatu's main Workers' Day rally in Bloemfontein on May 1was cancelled after unruly unionists wouldn't let him speak.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Tuesday the delegates who attended Monday's meeting condemned the "divisive actions" by some leaders of the ANC who allegedly attempted to rent crowds in Bloemfontein to disrupt and "hijack" the federation's event on May 1.

"The [special committee meeting] also took time to deal with the sentiments expressed by some of our members before May Day, who felt that allowing Zuma to address our event in Bloemfontein was inconsistent with out position calling for him to step down," Ntshalintshali said.

Cosatu agreed with its members and reiterated that they no longer trusted and supported Zuma's leadership.

"Zuma will no longer be welcome to address Cosatu activities. This shall be communicated to the ANC, including engaging on its implications for our alliance," Ntshalintshali said.

Questions posed to Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini regarding his comments on Zuma's birthday, where Dlamini said the Zuma has the workers support, were mostly dodged.

This is a developing story.