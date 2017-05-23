Jeff Radebe Does The Only Thing He Can Do After His Sexting Scandal: Apologise

Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe has reportedly apologised for being involved in a sex texting scandal, revealed by the Sunday Times last weekend.

Radebe was caught out sexting with a 29-year-old staffer at the Union Buildings.

According to the report, the staffer blew the whistle on Radebe to counter claims by her bosses of insubordination.

Radebe referred questions to his spokesman, Phillip Musekwa.

On Tuesday, The Times reported that Radebe had apologised.

"The minister deeply regrets that the exchanges took place in the first place. He is worried about the welfare of the woman who is implicated. She will take the social media pressure of what is now out there."

Cde Jeff Radebe did you really say you want to see down there - the nudes of union building staffer! Aowa ntate #JeffRadebe pic.twitter.com/32GBu3BrsE — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) May 21, 2017

He added that Radebe apologised to the country, the staffer, her family and his wife and children.

In an interview with The Star, Radebe said the conversations were improper.

"I sincerely regret engaging in the text and email conversations, which are improper for a married man. However, beyond those exchanges, there was never a relationship and the communication was never acrimonious."

"Clit requested"....

"That one I requested," the minister responds in an SMS.

"Izoyibona [Come and see it]," she replied. #JeffRadebe pic.twitter.com/v9PjarMeo7 — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) May 21, 2017

The Star reported that Radebe was summoned to the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to explain his actions. He reportedly apologised at the meeting, as well as at an ANC National Working Committee on Sunday.

"Jeff is a highly respected man and one of the surviving cadres of the OR Tambo era... In him we see a future. But we all have our flaws," Madikizela-Mandela told The Star.