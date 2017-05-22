Watch Melania Trump Swat Donald Away When He Tries To Hold Her Hand

Melania Trump appeared to want nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s hand on Monday.

After FLOTUS and POTUS arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, for Day 3 of the administration’s first international trip, Trump reached one hand backwards toward his wife ― but she quickly rebuffed the gesture with a flick of her wrist. At the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu was holding hands with wife, Sara, beside the Trumps.

A Twitter user captured the swat heard ‘round the world: