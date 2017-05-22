All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Watch Melania Trump Swat Donald Away When He Tries To Hold Her Hand

    It was the swat heard 'round the world.

    22/05/2017 17:01 SAST | Updated 13 hours ago

    Melania Trump appeared to want nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s hand on Monday.

    After FLOTUS and POTUS arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, for Day 3 of the administration’s first international trip, Trump reached one hand backwards toward his wife ― but she quickly rebuffed the gesture with a flick of her wrist. At the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu was holding hands with wife, Sara, beside the Trumps.

    A Twitter user captured the swat heard ‘round the world:

    Naturally, Twitter was in an uproar about it:

     

    Some have argued that the swat (or slap, as others are calling it) wasn’t a swat at all, but merely a withdrawal.

    But we’ll let you decide what the moment really meant.

    H/T Gizmodo

    Also on HuffPost:
    Trump's Handling Of Intelligence Leads To #BondTrumpBond On Twitter
    MORE: Donald Trump Melania Trump Tel Aviv