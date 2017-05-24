Court Says No To Broadcasting Mokoena's Alleged Killer's Bail Hearing

The bail hearing of Lerato Mokoena's alleged killer, Sandile Mantsoe, cannot be reported on by the media, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court ruled on Wednesday.

The judgment could, however, be reported and broadcast, Magistrate Carel Labuschagne ruled.

He said the broadcast and publication of the bail application was not in the interests of justice at such an early stage of the case.

Both the state and the defence objected to media coverage of the bail application. However, they had no objection to the judgment being broadcast or published.

Labuschagne said the investigation was still in its initial stages.

"Witnesses' names from both sides will be named, which can also jeopardise the trial. I also have to consider if the accused will have a fair trial or not."

He had to weight up the right to freedom of expression against the rights of the accused.

Wearing a rust-red bomber jacket, Mantsoe, 27, remained expressionless as the interpreter spoke to him in Zulu. He constantly turned his head to look around the courtroom.

After affidavits were heard in court, the matter was postponed to June 9. Mantsoe would remain in custody.

Police found 22-year-old Mokoena's burnt body in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg on April 29. She had been reported missing the previous day.

