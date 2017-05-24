Eskom To Deal With A Range Of Probes Levelled Against It

Eskom is facing a series of investigations into its operations with the latest being a parliamentary inquiry, Business Day reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises grilled Eskom officials and public enterprises minister Lynne Brown. It was decided that a parliamentary inquiry into the power utility would be instituted.

Brown announced at the meeting that the department of public enterprises would conduct an investigation of its own into procurement at Eskom.

According to Business Day, this inquiry will also look into seven other investigations into Eskom which have taken place in the last five years.

The ANC reportedly described the testimony given by Brown and the board on Tuesday as "incoherent" and called the situation "irrational and untenable".

Business Day reported that the Eskom board has been asked to give the committee all correspondence relevant to the appointment of Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe and all minutes of board meetings.

Former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, now a member of the portfolio committee, called for a judicial inquiry into Eskom and a forensic audit into the power utility.

Brown announced that she had withdrawn her opposition to an application by the DA to have Molefe's appointment set aside. She reportedly said this was because she was not party to the appointment and the application was not sought against her.

Brown reportedly said she reserved her rights regarding the second part of the DA's application, which is to stop Molefe from carrying out his duties.