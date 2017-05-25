Hlaudi Loses Latest Bid To Stop Disciplinary Hearing

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has lost his latest bid to stop his disciplinary hearing from proceeding, according to TimesLive.

The former SABC COO went to the Labour Court on Wednesday to try to have the hearing stopped and the chair of the committee, Nazeem Cassim, recused.

He has been charged with misconduct after a press conference he called in April where he criticised the SABC for a wide range of issues, including scrapping his 90% local music policy.

According to TimesLive, last week, Motsoeneng's lawyered had argued that the issue should be dealt with by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) because what he said should be considered protected disclosure — a defence usually used by whistleblowers who have been fired for exposing corruption.

But the application was dismissed and Motsoeneng was ordered to pay the legal costs of the SABC and Cassim.

The disciplinary committee was reportedly due to sit on Wednesday evening but Cassim had asked for a meeting with Motsoeneng's lawyers instead.

The matter is now expected to be argued next Friday.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: "Following the South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) announcement that the disciplinary hearing against Mr Motsoeneng was postponed by the Chairperson of the hearing‚ due to Mr Motsoeneng interdicting the process through the Labour Court‚ the matter was heard yesterday by the Court. The disciplinary hearing was around Mr Motsoeneng holding a media conference.

"The Labour Court today at 14:00 dismissed the interdict."