IFP Regains Control Of Nquthu -- Reports

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has won control of the hotly-contested Nquthu by-election, which took place on Tuesday, reported News24.

Fourteen parties fought for control of the municipality, which had no political leadership since the local government elections in August 2016.

The Nquthu Local Municipality in the Umzinyathi District of KwaZulu-Natal is the only municipality in the country without a mayor. There has also been no deputy mayor, speaker or any other elected office bearer since August.

The KwaZulu-Natal government dissolved the council in February after it failed to elect its leaders, including the mayor and speaker, following the August 3 local government elections. The IFP won 15 seats, the ANC 14, the NFP two, and the DA and EFF one seat each during that election.