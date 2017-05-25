It's Up To You Who Wins The Most Contended Award At The Samas

Come Saturday night, musicians, producers and record labels will gather at Sun City Resort's Superbowl to celebrate the best of the best in the music industry at the South African Music Awards (Samas).

One of the highly contended categories on the night will be the Record of the Year Award. The winner in this category is voted by members of the public.

If you're voting, here's a refresher of the top 10 finalists:

1. Black Coffee featuring Shekhinah -- Your Eyes

2. AKA -- One time

3. Kwesta -- Ngu

4. DJ Clock featuring Prom Knights -- Wolves

5. Babes Wodumo featuring Mampintsha -- Wololo

6. Amanda Black -- Amazulu

7. Nasty C -- Hell Naw

8. Miss Pru Dj featuring; Emtee, Saudi, Sjava, Fifi Cooper, A-Reece & B3nchMarQ - Ameni

9. Matthew Mole - Run

10. Locnville featuring Sketchy Bongo - Cold Shoulder

Voting lines close at 9pm on Saturday night.

The vote is by USSD code;. Start with *120*33123#.

The Samas will be broadcast live on SABC1 from 8pm.