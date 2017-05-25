Meet Orapeleng Modutle, One Of Africa's Hottest Celeb Designers

The man behind the hottest lookbook in the country, Orapeleng Modutle, says talent alone is not good enough for one to become a great a designer and cut it in the fashion industry.

He said: "Building a successful brand is not easy, it requires a lot of work and sleepless nights. You have to identify your market and market segment to be able to position yourself. Mentorship also plays an important role in the success of a business; you need a mentor to receive the correct knowledge, skills and resources".

Modutle, the brains behind the Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue recently released his new lookbook for his latest bridal themed collection. Elle Magazine called it "drop-dead gorgeous".

So we caught up with him to find out just who he is.

Who is Orapeleng Modutle?

The 28-year-old hails from Kimberly, and was born to a single mother.

"My mother worked extremely hard to make sure that my siblings and I grew up in a good surrounding. I am 28 years old and I obtained my Diploma in Fashion Design at Tshwane University of Technology," said Modutle.

His love for design was born from watching his mother and grandmother do hand-stitching and needlework as a hobby.

He said his creative abilities derive from early childhood filled with lots of arts and crafts and that it was by default that he started learning and falling in love with the process of making clothes.

While in high school, Modutle attended a number of career exhibitions, which gave him more insight on the fashion industry. He said: "I knew that I was destined for fashion design."

On his luxury label:

Modutle is the brains behind Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue, a fashion house based in Pretoria.

"The ideal Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue woman loves to express her own romantic femininity always with taste, sensibility and refinement, making the most of her own natural attributes," he told HuffPost SA.

Asked how he's managed to avoid plagiarism scandals, Modutle said although clients often bring a brief, that has influences sourced from other designers, "the best way to avoid plagiarism is to stick to your own signature and style of delivery".

"Talent alone is not good enough, you need to identify a product and have the best possible team to execute it," he said.

THE lookbook

Modutle's lookbook also featured media personalities Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida.

He told HuffPost SA that his biggest highlight lookbook was "working with an amazing team that brought a whole new angle to my garments and of course having two of the most powerful women that represent my brand in its best light -- Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida".

Modutle said as far as his wedding collection is concerned, he if fascinated by the process of making bridal wear.

He actually still remembers the very first wedding dress he made.

"My very first wedding gown was for my brother's friend's sister and it was during my final year in university. It was an Ivory vintage-themed dress," he said.

The future:

Modulte said he still has not made it in the industry yet.

"I am a work in progress and have a lot of things to achieve. I would like to expand my footprint into Africa and then into the world," said Modutle.

"For me to make it would be to reside in New York and compete with the very best in the world."

And according to Modutle, he might just achieve it.

"Everything that we have planned out has been going according to plan and we are working endless hours to try and achieve our end goal, which is to have flagship stores globally."

Modulte's advice to up and coming designers?

"There is absolutely enough space for new and fresh designers in the industry. If you are able to deliver the same quality and service that an established brand is able to, then you are on the right path," Modutle said.

And if you have not seen them yet, here are some photos from Modutle's lookbook:

1.

2.

3.

4.

Stand back cause the queen 👸🐝🐝🐝is about to STING @bonang_m styled:@kgosilesego 📷:@philly_mohlala #omstyle #opulence #omstyleavenuebride #wedding #globaltakeover A post shared by Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue (@orapelengmodutle) on May 17, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

5.

6.

7.