Preview: The Dark Recesses Of State Capture In South Africa Brought To Light In A Damning Report

In November 2016, former public protector Thuli Madonsela released her State of Capture report. In it, she detailed the relationship between the president and the controversial Gupta family. She details the extent of their influence over Jacob Zuma, and recommends the president set up a judicial inquiry to investigate allegations of improper conduct and undue influence wielded by the family over him.

The family has been accused of influencing the president to appoint certain Cabinet ministers and senior officials to head the country's state-owned companies.

The State Capacity Research Project includes academics and researchers from four universities, and will on Thursday release a report containing allegations from current and former government employees, exposing expose how certain individuals close to Zuma have gained control of some state-owned entities. The report delves into the dark recesses of state capture in South Africa and suggests the country might soon be a mafia state.