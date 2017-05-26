Here Is What You Should Not Do If You Don’t Win A Sama

Artists will sit in the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday night with bated breath as the crème de la crème of the music industry will be honoured during the South African Music Awards (Samas).

After Kanye West's infamous "I'ma let you finish" moment at the Video Music Awards in 2009, and the more recent Moonlight embarrassment at the Oscars this year, we thought it was a good idea to ask someone to help our artists know what NOT to do if they don't win the awards they anticipate.

Mthokozisi Khathi AKA DJ Tira gave us some pointers.

In his words:

1. Don't go and jump off a cliff.

It's not the end of the world. In short, don't' lose your sh*t. There is always the next time.

If you know how good you are, go back to the drawing board. Put in more hard work and come back the next year with an even better version of your offering. When Big Nuz's debut album was nominated in the best kwaito category, we were so convinced that we would take it because of the hit song, Ubalalolo, but Brickz took it instead.

The following year, we came back and Big Nuz shut down the Samas. We took home three major awards for the night.

2. Ditch the dissing.

"You don't have to diss anyone, it's not necessary. It will not change anything. It might get people talking, but that too, may not be in your best interest. So you'd rather not.

3. Don't lose focus.

Instead, work even harder. This might sound like a cliché, but hard work pays off. Instead of crying foul, get back at it. Focus on why you started on this journey in the very first place.

4. Don't cry.

Take it easy. It is not personal.

5. You don't have to throw shade at the awards.

It will only make you look bitter.