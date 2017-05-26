Scandal! Actor Arrested For Sex Trade Human Trafficking

A popular actor who stars in E.tv's Scandal! is among 17 suspects who are set to appear at the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday morning, TshisaLIVE reported on Friday.

They were arrested on Thursday at a brothel raid in Springs, which might be connected to a human trafficking syndicate.

The group of 11 women and six men have been charged with human trafficking under the Sexual Offences Act. It is not clear if the group intends to apply for bail or not.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told TshisaLIVE that police raided the brothel after they got a tip-off from a woman who apparently escaped from it.

E.tv's head of corporate affairs said the company "is aware of the stories and speculation surrounding the arrest of a Scandal actor, but has received no further details at this stage. The channel will respectfully allow due process to take place".