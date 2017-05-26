This Is The Fourth Probe That Will Look Into Eskom -- Signed Off By Zuma

Brian Molefe, chief executive officer of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., speaks at the headquarters of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, May 6, 2016. It appears to be just a matter of time before South Africas credit rating is cut to junk. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In what will be the fourth probe into the goings on at Eskom since CEO Brian Molefe resigned in 2016, President Jacob Zuma has established an interministerial committee to look into the issue, Business Day reported.

"The president has set up an interministerial committee (IMC) comprising of the ministers of public enterprises, energy, finance and justice and correctional services. The IMC is asked to gather the facts in order to guide Cabinet on how to deal with such matters in future," a cabinet statement reportedly said.

This follows an announcement earlier this week that Parliament would set up an inquiry to investigate Eskom, while public enterprises minister Lynne Brown said she would also ask the Special Investigating Unit to investigate Eskom. That investigation would probably be overseen by a judge.

The investigation will look into all seven investigations that have been conducted into Eskom in recent years.

According to News24, Brown told reporters:

"Eskom's reputation has been torn to shreds, and the company has been reduced to a symbol of state-owned malfeasance," she said.

Reacting to her presentation to Parliament on Eskom earlier this week, the ANC called for decisive action to deal with Eskom.

"According to the incoherent version tabled today, Mr Molefe had never resigned from Eskom but rather was on unpaid leave. This is in direct contradiction to Mr Molefe's own statement when he left the utility, where he said, 'I have, in the interests of good corporate governance, decided to leave my employ at Eskom from 1 January 2017. I do so voluntarily...'

"... Not only are these latest developments disingenuous to say the least, they amount to perjury," the party said.

In the fourth instance, the DA, EFF and Solidarity are seeking a court order to have Molefe's reinstatement overturned.