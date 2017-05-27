Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Having Trouble Accepting That 'Baywatch' Is A Bad Movie

When one of the biggest laughs in your movie revolves around the supposed hilarity of Zac Efron fondling a dead man's scrotum, it's probably a good move to check your outrage over its critical reception.
If you've somehow been able to remain ignorant to its relentless marketing campaign (seriously, how?), "Baywatch" hits theaters Friday and critics are already savaging the movie with a 19 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Some have compared watching the reboot to sitting in a wet bathing suit for a prolonged period, while others have conceded it's stupidly entertaining at best.
The movie's star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, however, is on a one man social media mission to convince the world that "Baywatch" isn't as bad as everyone's saying it is. Cue the actor launching into an almost Trumpian tweetstorm on Thursday about how out of touch the media is with what the the public wants.
He kicked it off by reminding us all of the "extremely high scores" from fans.
Then he posted a story about the critics score on Rotten Tomatoes rising from its 13 percent to a slightly less embarrassing 18 percent.
"Yay positive upticks," he tweeted. "Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun."
Next he spent time praising some fans and critics who actually liked the movie with some choice retweets and knocks at those who laughed in the theater, but trash the film publicly.
And to finish off, Johnson took one more jab at the "Baywatch" naysayers, reminding everyone once again of just how differently the fans and the media feel about the movie.
"Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready," he wrote. "Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people."
Considering the way things are headed, "Baywatch" will likely get a sequel and Johnson will make the White House home within the decade, so maybe we should submit and take a bite of what The Rock is cooking.