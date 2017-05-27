Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Having Trouble Accepting That 'Baywatch' Is A Bad Movie

When one of the biggest laughs in your movie revolves around the supposed hilarity of Zac Efron fondling a dead man's scrotum, it's probably a good move to check your outrage over its critical reception.

If you've somehow been able to remain ignorant to its relentless marketing campaign (seriously, how?), "Baywatch" hits theaters Friday and critics are already savaging the movie with a 19 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Some have compared watching the reboot to sitting in a wet bathing suit for a prolonged period, while others have conceded it's stupidly entertaining at best.

The movie's star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, however, is on a one man social media mission to convince the world that "Baywatch" isn't as bad as everyone's saying it is. Cue the actor launching into an almost Trumpian tweetstorm on Thursday about how out of touch the media is with what the the public wants.

He kicked it off by reminding us all of the "extremely high scores" from fans.