In the days following the deadly terror attack in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert, many have reached out to the pop star with well wishes and heartfelt notes on social media.

One such tribute from Patrick Millsaps, a father of three living in Georgia, has gone viral after he was struck by Grande’s response to the tragedy.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer tweeted that she was “broken” and “so so sorry” after 22 people, including seven children, were killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi exploded a device at Manchester Arena. Grande later left England, and returned to her home town of Boca Raton, Florida, where she was greeted by her boyfriend Mac Miller and family.

As the father of three daughters, Millsaps felt particularly connected to Grande and her music, so he decided to write an open letter, encouraging her to never blame herself and “take care of you first.”

“I am the father of three daughters — ages 13, 12 & 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years,” Millsaps wrote. “After reading a tweet you posted on Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters.”