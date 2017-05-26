In the days following the deadly terror attack in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert, many have reached out to the pop star with well wishes and heartfelt notes on social media.
One such tribute from Patrick Millsaps, a father of three living in Georgia, has gone viral after he was struck by Grande’s response to the tragedy.
The “Dangerous Woman” singer tweeted that she was “broken” and “so so sorry” after 22 people, including seven children, were killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi exploded a device at Manchester Arena. Grande later left England, and returned to her home town of Boca Raton, Florida, where she was greeted by her boyfriend Mac Miller and family.
As the father of three daughters, Millsaps felt particularly connected to Grande and her music, so he decided to write an open letter, encouraging her to never blame herself and “take care of you first.”
“I am the father of three daughters — ages 13, 12 & 12. So, you have been a part of our family for years,” Millsaps wrote. “After reading a tweet you posted on Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl. So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters.”
“You don’t have a dadgum thing to apologize for. If some jackass had gotten drunk and killed someone with his car next to your hotel in Manchester, would you feel responsible? If the night before your concert, a tornado hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to your concert; would you feel the need to apologize?” he continued.
“You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel.”
Millsaps, who is an American film producer, also shared some advice with Grande on how to heal during this difficult time. In the wake of the attack, the singer canceled all dates of her Dangerous Woman tour until June 5, while the fate of the last legs of the tour remain in limbo.
“Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it. Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!” he wrote. “When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your … um … whose daughters’ love your music SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy.”
To read Millsaps’ full letter, head over to his Twitter account.