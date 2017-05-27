Samas 2017 Should Have Just Been Named The Kwesta Music Awards

The 23rd installment of the South African Music Awards (Samas) so far shows Kwesta might head home a happy man.

The who's who of the entertainment industry have gathered at the Sun City Super Bowl to celebrate the cremè deal cremè of the country's music industry.

The hip-hop artist has started the night on a high note, winning two awards. So far, the Ngud' hitmaker has taken two highest airplay awards presented by the South African Music Rights Organisation and the South African Music Performance Rights Association. He scooped the third for Best Rap Album for "DaKAR II". He received his fourth award of the night for Best Male.

In his acceptance speech, Kwesta, real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, said these awards were his first, and thanked his fans for the great year they gave him.

Kwesta, who is nominated in five categories this year, is a favourite for the night.

He was up for the following awards:

Best Male

Album Of The Year ("DaKAR II")

Best Rap Album ("DaKAR II")

Best Collaboration (Ngud' ft Cassper Nyovest off "DaKAR II")

Best Collaboration (Mayibabo ft DJ Bucks, Okmalumkoolkat & DJ Maphorisa off "DaKAR II")

We cannot wait to watch how the rest of the night pans out for the rapper. Shine Kwesta, shine!