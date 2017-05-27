Sorry BET, Babes Wodumo Is Not Coming to LA

Apologies, Black Entertainment (BET) Awards. You might have just missed out on an opportunity to meet our favourite, Babes Wodumo.

She's not coming out to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony on June 25 because she did not win at the South African Music Awards (Samas).

At the awards ceremony held at Sun City on Saturday, Babes was nominated for Best Kwaito Album, Best Female, Newcomer of the Year and the Record of the Year awards.

The artist, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, previously told the media that her nominations for the Samas did not excite her as she was disappointed by her loss at this year's Metro FM Music Awards held earlier this year in Durban. She said she would not attend any awards show anywhere in the world if she didn't receive a Sama.

At the Metros, Babes stood to walk away with four awards but took nothing home.

The Wololo hitmaker was revealed earlier this month as one of the nominees for the BET Awards. She is up for the Best International Act: Africa alongside AKA, Nasty C, and Nigeria's Davido and WizKid at the international awards.