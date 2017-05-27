Zuma Is Not Going Anywhere, For Now

It is unlikely the ANC will recall President Jacob Zuma during their National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

This is according to political analysts who said Zuma's support structures within the ANC are still too strong for him to face any serious consequences from within the party.

Political scientist at the University of Western Cape, Keith Gottschalk, said thus far, Zuma's faction has outmaneuvered, outnumbered and outvoted other members of the NEC.

"What we don't know is at what stage will Zuma's supporters in the NEC think that the president's actions have caused enough damage to the ANC's support that they may lose their jobs," Gottschalk said.

"When will that moment approach? It may not be this weekend, but clearly we are getting closer."

Political analyst Terry Bell said "things are too volatile and dangerous" right now to predict the outcomes of this weekend's meeting.

"The likelihood of Zuma being told to step down is minimal. He still holds the majority of power in the NEC," Bell said.

The meeting starts later this afternoon and runs through to Sunday.

ANC VETERANS AND STALWARTS CALL FOR ZUMA'S HEAD TO ROLL

Ahead of the meeting, the party's veterans and stalwarts penned an open letter to the NEC asking them to consider recalling Zuma.

The veterans said they are concerned about the trajectory the ANC is taking under the current leadership.

"We believe the present practices deviate from the historical mission and revolutionary task of our movement -- to gain power for and with the people and to radically change the conditions of life of all the people of South Africa," the letter said.

"Our hearts are broken as we watch some in the leadership of our movement -- undoubtedly a dominant group within the leadership -- abrogate to themselves the power of the State to serve their own self-interests rather than the interests of the people of South Africa."

They called on the NEC to remove all those implicated in State Capture, in particular Zuma, to be removed from government posts.

ZUMA IS NOT AGAINST THE RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE STATE CAPTURE REPORT, BUT...

In a statement, the Presidency said Zuma is not opposed to the implementation of the remedial action recommended in the Public Protector's State Capture report.

Instead, Zuma is of the view that some of the remedial actions directed by the Public Protector are irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Presidency said legal advice obtained said that the remedial action on the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry undermines the separation of powers doctrine and that the Constitution gives the power to appoint a Commission of Inquiry to the President.

In the 'State of Capture' report, the Presidency said, Zuma is not only directed to appoint a Commission of Inquiry, but he is also directed as to what kind of a commission he should appoint and the process that must be followed in appointing it.

They said this contravenes sections of the Constitution.