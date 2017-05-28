Ariana Grande Announces Manchester Benefit Concert In Powerful Open Letter

Four days after a deadly terror attack claimed the lives of 22 people and injured scores of others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the pop star has announced she's hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families.

In an open letter shared on social media Friday, the "Dangerous Woman" singer expanded upon her original tweet, in which she wrote she was "broken" and "so so sorry."

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loves ones," Grande wrote. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."

"The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out. I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week," she continued. "The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud of you than you'll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and openness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intention it must take to pull of something as evil as what happened Monday."

Grande revealed she plans to return to the "incredibly brave city" of Manchester for a benefit concert, suggesting that she'll be joined by other musicians, who have yet to be announced. Details about the concert are limited, but Grande promised to keep her fans updated once everything is confirmed.

In the wake of the attack, the singer canceled all dates on her Dangerous Woman tour until June 5, while the fate of the rest of the tour remains in limbo.

"From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans," the 23-year-old added. "A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and be themselves. To meet their friends they've made online to express themselves. This will not change that."

For Grande's full letter, read below.