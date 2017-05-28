The DA Wants To Take Legal Action Against Zuma Over Gupta Emails

Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane said, on Sunday, that his party had consulted its lawyers with the view of laying charges against President Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family and all other implicated parties who "acted in undermining the state".

This follows a report by the City Press, which revealed the existence of emails between the controversial Gupta family and its employees, and in which president's intentions to move to Dubai were also laid out.

The report also contained email evidence of the hold that the Gupta family has on the SA government, including the wining and dining of ministers and CEOs, involvement in ministerial employment processes and their involvement in high-profile deals.

"We believe there are a host of charges of the most serious order including grand corruption, undermining of state sovereignty, and various statutory offences including the leaking of classified information, and undue influence in the awarding of government contracts," he said in a statement.

"Today's reports reveal written proof..which confirm that South Africa has been captured by the Guptas."

Maiamane also called on the ANC to remove Zuma as head of the party at its National Executive Committee meeting which is currently underway.

It's the president's second motion of no confidence in 6 months.

"If the ANC chooses to stand by Zuma and all his corruption again today, then no one within the ANC can claim innocence for this absolute pillaging of our country by a band of connected crooks."

The ANC's former head of government communications Joel Netshitenzhe tabled a motion for Zuma to be recalled as head of state on Saturday.