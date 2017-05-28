Everyone Is Just Jealous Of Babes Wodumo According To Mampinstha

Big Nuz's Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo during the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards at the Ticketpro Dome on October 22, 2016.

It hasn't been Babes Wodumo's weekend.

After the snub at the South african Music Awards on Saturday, she let us know exactly how she felt about it in a video where she claimed the awards were bought.

Enter her boo and Big Nuz member Mampinstsha.

He was also in his feels about the Wololo singer going home empty-handed. He posted his own video going off on everyone who was "jealous" of Babes, while hurling expletives.

"You are all jealous... Babes never wins because you are all jealous," he says in isiZulu.

He wondered how she could not win, given the fact her hit song Wololo "trended all year-long and was even sang by white kids".

Mampintsha is hurt yazi sorry boy ! Kolunga next time West ink #SAMA23 #babeswedumo pic.twitter.com/IU3IHR8Olf May 27, 2017

Rapper Casper Nyovest was also in disbelief about Babes not taking an award home on Saturday night.

How does Babes Wodumo not have 1 award after Wololo guys ? Not 1 award ? Not even best new comer ? This is just utter rubbish. — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) May 27, 2017

He also offered some words of encouragement for the singer:

.@BABESWODUMO awards r great&all but they don't make you a greater artist. You're an amazing talent and we love you!!! Keep killing shit!!! — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) May 27, 2017

The artist, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, previously told the media that her nominations for the Samas did not excite her as she was disappointed by her loss at this year's Metro FM Music Awards held earlier this year in Durban. She said she would not attend any awards show anywhere in the world if she didn't receive a Sama.

Babes was revealed earlier this month as one of the nominees for the BET Awards. She is up for the Best International Act: Africa alongside AKA, Nasty C, and Nigeria's Davido and WizKid at the international awards.

At the awards ceremony held at Sun City on Saturday, Babes was nominated for Best Kwaito Album, Best Female, Newcomer of the Year and the Record of the Year awards. She lost in all the categories.

Babes posted a video slamming the awards afterwards, accusing it of being bought.

At the Metro FM Awards in February, Babes stood to walk away with four awards but took nothing home.