Damning Email Leak Reveals Zuma's Intentions To Move To Dubai

President Zuma, on Saturday day flat out denied a report that he had plans to make Dubai his second home.

The City Press revealed that it was in possession of emails between the controversial Gupta family and its employees, and the president's intentions were laid out in one of the exchanges.

In an exchange between Sahara Computers' chief executive officer (CEO), Ashu Chawla,and Zuma's son Duduzane, there is a draft letter that the president wrote to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to let him know about his intentions of making the UAE his second home.

"It will be a great honour for me and my family to gain your patronage during our proposed residency in the UAE," Zuma is quoted as saying.

But Zuma says all of this is untrue and that Nkandla will remain his home and plans to retire there. He told the newspaper, via his spokesperson Bonging Nqulunga, that it was all "pure fabrication".

"Duduzane has never spoken to me about living in any other country. He has never shown me any letter. It's shocking in the extreme. It's absolute mischief aimed at sowing confusion" he said.

The report also contained email evidence of the hold that the Gupta family has on the SA government, including the wining and dining of ministers and CEOs, involvement in ministerial employment processes and their involvement in high-profile deals.

The leak comes after a report by nine academics that suggested a probe into how much the Guptas had profited from the state, was released this week.

The investigation found that the Guptas had earned R2,6-billion in 2016.

The Sunday Times, which also has access to the e-mails revealed that the Guptas:

• Intervened to have the powers of the then communications minister, Faith Muthambi, strengthened and were forwarded a presidential proclamation detailing her powers by Muthambi before it was signed by Zuma;

• Received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Muthambi;

• Paid for Des van Rooyen's trip to Dubai after his appointment to the cabinet in December 2015; t was reported that the minister repeatedly lied when he said he had paid for the trip himself.

• Arranged for Denel director Dan Mantsha to be chauffeured around Dubai;

• Paid for a deluxe suite for Matshela Koko — subsequently appointed acting CEO of Eskom — at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Dubai;

• Were asked by an SAA board member to get him onto the board of Transnet;

• Had staff coach Zwane on how to handle media conferences, including questions about his relationship with the Guptas. He flew on a Gupta jet to Dubai and they picked up the tab for his accommodation; and

• Had their company's CEO, Nazeem Howa, prepare notes for ANC Youth League president Collen Maine advising him on how to respond to media questions.