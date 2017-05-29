ANC NEC Wants Molefe To Be Removed

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) has reportedly resolved that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe should be removed from his post, Business Day reported on Monday.

Molefe was controversially reinstalled at CEO after resigning in November 2016 under a cloud, following the public protector's report, State of Capture. He vowed to clear his name but instead was appointed as a Member of Parliament, before returning to the post in May.

While Eskom initially said Molefe had taken early retirement, it then emerged that he was not old enough to do so. Eskom then said Molefe had actually been on unpaid leave during his time away from the power utility.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is challenging his reappointment in court, while another probe has been launched into Eskom, this time by public enterprises minister Lynne Brown. The ANC called Brown's explanation to Parliament – that Molefe was on unpaid leave – perjury.

According to Business Day, at the ANC's three-day NEC meeting at the weekend, the party said Molefe should not have been reappointed. The ANC was reportedly not consulted on his reappointment, either.

The NEC meeting reportedly covered a wide range of issues, including a motion that President Jacob Zuma step down, which was defeated.