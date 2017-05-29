Looks Like Pearl Thusi And Photographer Austin Malema Made Up And We Love It

The beef between actress Pearl Thusi and photographer Austin Malema appears to have come to a beautiful end.

The pair has had a couple of upsets over the past year over images and crediting the photographer but based on Thusi's Instagram posts after the South African Music Awards (Samas), all is good between the two.

Thusi captioned the image saying she and Malema decided to do things right this time.

❤️📸 @aust_malema & I decided to do things right this time... 😉 . Styled by @kgosilesego 👗 @cinnelstore A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 27, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

@elegance_jewellers added the pearlfect touch to my look... 💎 Hair & make up @nthatomashishi ❤️ . 📸 @aust_malema A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 27, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

When Thusi had an outfit change, Malema was there to capture that perfectly too.

🎀 @casperdesigner 🎀 . 📸 @aust_malema . A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on May 28, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Malema is the photographer who was behind the "credit the photographer" hashtag. His beef with Thusi started last June when the "Quantico" actress posted an image of his on her Instagram and then said she didn't know who took it. Malema hit back saying he tagged her and so she should have known.

This year the beef was again revived when Austin subtweeted Thusi and she hit back calling him two-faced. Malema then apologised but got no response at the time.

After this weekend, we're happy forgiveness is trending.