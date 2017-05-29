All Sections
    Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida On Drink Driving Charge

    The golfer has been recovering from back surgery.

    29/05/2017 18:08 SAST | Updated 47 minutes ago
    USA Today Sports / Reuters

    Tiger Woods was arrested in a town outside West Palm Beach, Florida, on a DUI charge early Monday morning.

    The golfer, who has been recovering from back surgery, was released just before 11 a.m. ET., a local ABC affiliate reporter shared over Twitter.

    The 41-year-old has been recovering from a recent back surgery and last blogged about his health on 24 May, reported the BBC.

    He wrote that the surgery had relieved terrible pain and that he hadn't "felt this good in years".

    He said the outlook for a return to competitive golf was "positive".

    This story is developing.

