Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida On Drink Driving Charge

The golfer, who has been recovering from back surgery, was released just before 11 a.m. ET., a local ABC affiliate reporter shared over Twitter.

Tiger Woods was arrested in a town outside West Palm Beach, Florida, on a DUI charge early Monday morning.

The 41-year-old has been recovering from a recent back surgery and last blogged about his health on 24 May, reported the BBC.

He wrote that the surgery had relieved terrible pain and that he hadn't "felt this good in years".

He said the outlook for a return to competitive golf was "positive".

This story is developing.