Where To Find Help If You Are An Abuser And Want To Stop

South Africa has one of the highest rates of violence in the world, particularly domestic abuse. Numerous studies have indicated that it's men who are the main perpetrators of gender based violence. In 2011, the Institute of Security Studies found that a staggering 80% of men surveyed in Gauteng admitted to having attacked their intimate partners.

Also largely documented have been signs to look out for if you are in an abusive relationship, and steps to take. But, what if you are the abuser and you think you need help? Where can you go?

Civil rights organization Sonke Gender Justice says there aren't enough facilities in South Africa to help men who self-identify as abusers and want to seek help to change. "There aren't walk-in centres for example and the country's social workers are already overloaded," the organisation's Bafana Khumalo told HuffPost SA. "Psychologists and the likes are too expensive for the man on the street. So what happens is abusers go to jail and when released, repeat the crimes."

While Khumalo stresses that the country needs to urgently address the imbalances of power in gender inequality and discriminatory patriarchal practices against women, which are the root causes of gender based violence, spaces where abusers can freely walk in to get help must not be completely ignored.

However, if you are an abuser and you know you need help, here are some organizations that specifically offer men help: