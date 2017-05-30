Babes And Mampintsha Apologised For Their Post-Sama Rants But The Internet Won't Let Them Forget

By now you must know that musicians Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha were less than happy about her not winning an award at the Samas.

Both of them posted videos on Instagram and Twitter lamenting why it was wrong that Babes didn't win. They claimed that awards were being bought and Babes said it was not right, pointing out how her song, "Wololo", trended all year and so it should have won.

She also said she would continue being herself, regardless of whether it won her awards or not. They have since apologised for their rants.

Read: Sorry BET, Babes Wodumo Is Not Coming To LA

In his video, Mampintsha said people were simply jealous, throwing out f-bomb after f-bomb. He also said that song was trending all year and even little white kids were dancing to it. According to this story by TshisaLIVE, the CEO of RiSA Nhlanhla Sibisi said the Samas are not a popularity contest and so even if Babes' song was great it was the full album that was judged.

Within minutes and for a few days following the incident, people poked fun at the pair. Even though they've apologised, the internet doesn't forget and now the #BabesChallenge and #MampintshaChallenge are trending on Twitter and some people have posted it on Instagram and Facebook too. People have taken the essence of each of the posts and have added their own words to show how ridiculous the two of them were being.

These are some of the best we've seen.