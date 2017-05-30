Chris Hani's Killer Is Stripped Of His SA Citizenship And Will Be Deported If He Is Released From Jail

Home Affairs has confirmed it has revoked the citizenship of struggle hero Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Walus, and is also seeking his deportation, according to reports.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein heard on Monday that the department has also served him with a warrant of deportation, reported Eyewitness News.

The Polish national's lawyer Roelof du Plessis told the court that a warrant of deportation has also been issued but it will only come into force if he is released from prison.

White supremacist Walus had his citizenship removed because of his murder of anti-apartheid icon Chris Hani in 1993, Eyewitness News reported:

Home Affairs' David Hlabane confirmed Walus' South African citizenship has been revoked on the basis of the crime he committed.

Walus, who was sentenced to life in prison, conspired with Clive Derby-Lewis to assassinate Hani in April 1993 in a bid to derail the democracy process. Derby-Lewis died of cancer in November last year.

Read: If You Want Peace Then You Must Struggle For Social Justice -- Chris Hani Remembered

Mr Hani's family and the government have appealed against a lower court's decision to grant him parole, reported the BBC.

An appeal was brought by Justice Minister Michael Masutha against the High Court in Pretoria's decision to grant the Polish national parole.

The Supreme Court reserved judgment.