DA Lays Corruption, Treason, Racketeering Charges Against Zuma, Guptas, Ministers

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid charges against President Jacob Zuma and several other Cabinet ministers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
"These charges are based on new evidence that emerged last weekend, in the form of documentation and emails, forming a paper trail which implicate these individuals in serious criminal offences," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.
The charges include corruption, racketeering and treason.
The charges extend to the following individuals:
- President Jacob Zuma;
- Atul Gupta;
- Ajay Gupta;
- Rajesh Gupta;
- Ashu Chawla (CEO of Gupta-owned Sahara Computers);
- Nazeem Howa (Director of various Gupta-linked companies and former CEO of Oakbay Investments);
- Mosebenzi Zwane (alleged Gupta-appointed Minister of Mineral Resources);
- Malusi Gigaba (alleged Gupta-appointed Minister of Finance);
- Faith Muthambi (alleged Gupta-appointed Minister of Communications);
- Desmond van Rooyen (alleged Gupta-appointed former Minister of Finance and current Minister of COGTA);
- Duduzane Zuma (director of Gupta-linked companies and oldest son of President Zuma); and
- Matshela Koko (suspended Senior executive of Eskom).