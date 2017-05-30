All Sections
    • POLITICS

    DA Lays Corruption, Treason, Racketeering Charges Against Zuma, Guptas, Ministers

    "These charges are based on new evidence that emerged last weekend."

    30/05/2017 13:12 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid charges against President Jacob Zuma and several other Cabinet ministers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "These charges are based on new evidence that emerged last weekend, in the form of documentation and emails, forming a paper trail which implicate these individuals in serious criminal offences," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

    The charges include corruption, racketeering and treason.

    The charges extend to the following individuals:

    • President Jacob Zuma;
    • Atul Gupta;
    • Ajay Gupta;
    • Rajesh Gupta;
    • Ashu Chawla (CEO of Gupta-owned Sahara Computers);
    • Nazeem Howa (Director of various Gupta-linked companies and former CEO of Oakbay Investments);
    • Mosebenzi Zwane (alleged Gupta-appointed Minister of Mineral Resources);
    • Malusi Gigaba (alleged Gupta-appointed Minister of Finance);
    • Faith Muthambi (alleged Gupta-appointed Minister of Communications);
    • Desmond van Rooyen (alleged Gupta-appointed former Minister of Finance and current Minister of COGTA);
    • Duduzane Zuma (director of Gupta-linked companies and oldest son of President Zuma); and
    • Matshela Koko (suspended Senior executive of Eskom).
