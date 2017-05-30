DA Lays Corruption, Treason, Racketeering Charges Against Zuma, Guptas, Ministers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid charges against President Jacob Zuma and several other Cabinet ministers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These charges are based on new evidence that emerged last weekend, in the form of documentation and emails, forming a paper trail which implicate these individuals in serious criminal offences," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

The charges include corruption, racketeering and treason.

The charges extend to the following individuals: