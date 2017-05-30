Eskom Employee Thembisile Yende Found Dead In Plastic Bag Locked In Office

On Monday Afternoon Eskom employee Thembisile Yende was found dead in her locked office in the East Rand power station in Springs after a two-week search, the Star and EWN reported on Tuesday.

Yende was a 29 years old at the time of her death.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Harry Manaka told the Star on Tuesday morning that Yende's decomposed body was found when Eskom employees reported a pungent smell emanating from the corridors of the substation where she worked.

"The employees called the police who came and broke down the door of Yende's office and found her under the desk wrapped in a black, plastic refuse bag. Her body was decomposed," Manaka said.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe told the Star that Yende had been on night shift and working on a remote side of the Springs power station at the time of her disappearance.

According to the Star, both the police and the Eskom's investigative unit had searched the substation last week. Yende's company car was recovered at the substation.

Her partner, Aseka Modise, told the Star that Yende disappeared two weeks ago after routinely leaving home for work at an Eskom substation in the vicinity.

According to EWN, her family said they were told the CCTV system at the power station was not operating on the day of her disappearance and that there was no security guard on duty.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe told the Star: "The CCTV cameras were working and she was seen on it [when she arrived at work) but shortly after she arrived, the camera stopped working."

"Something untoward happened with the CCTV camera at the Springs power station where she was last seen -- what happened to the cameras -- this will form part of the ongoing investigation," the paper reported he said.

Her sister, Mboneni Yende, criticised Eskom's handling of the case to EWN.

"Eskom has killed my sister. From what I have, I can even tell you when we got to the gate on that very same Thursday, they only attended to us after 30 minutes", she told EWN.

Manaka told the Star that "According to Eskom, [Eskom's investigative unit] went there with dogs and thoroughly searched the building, including the offices. If there was a smell, I'm sure the dogs would have picked it up. But details are still sketchy at the moment."

Manaka added that police had been informed that CCTV cameras had not been working "for some time".

According to the Star and EWN, Eskom would be undertaking a full investigation.