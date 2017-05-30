Lynne Brown Refers Eskom Probe To SIU -- But Zuma Must Sign First

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown confirmed that she kicked off an investigation into Eskom by a Special Investigating Unit (SIU), reported News24 on Tuesday.

The minister and Eskom's board appeared before the standing committee on public accounts which is looking into Eskom's supply deals with Gupta-owned Tegeta.

The investigation can begin once the president signs a proclamation and the investigation is gazetted.

"I am implementing an SIU investigation to look at all the reports since 2007. There are seven reports. Many of the recommendations have been resolved. But does it change the systematic process at Eskom," she said.

Brown wants a judge to head up the investigation, which will look at two PWC reports into the contracts between Eskom and the Gupta-owned Tegeta mine.