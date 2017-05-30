All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Lynne Brown Refers Eskom Probe To SIU -- But Zuma Must Sign First

    The president has to sign a proclamation on the investigation.

    30/05/2017 14:52 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown confirmed that she kicked off an investigation into Eskom by a Special Investigating Unit (SIU), reported News24 on Tuesday.

    The minister and Eskom's board appeared before the standing committee on public accounts which is looking into Eskom's supply deals with Gupta-owned Tegeta.

    The investigation can begin once the president signs a proclamation and the investigation is gazetted.

    "I am implementing an SIU investigation to look at all the reports since 2007. There are seven reports. Many of the recommendations have been resolved. But does it change the systematic process at Eskom," she said.

    Brown wants a judge to head up the investigation, which will look at two PWC reports into the contracts between Eskom and the Gupta-owned Tegeta mine.

    MORE: Brian Molefe Eskom Lynne Brown Politics Tegeta