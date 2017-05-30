Ramaphosa: State Capture Is Destroying The ANC

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that "state capture is the elephant in the room" at a Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) committee meeting on Tuesday morning in Pretoria. Ramaphosa said that state capture was "eating the ANC away".

The deputy president furthered that the ruling party's internal battle was being caused mainly as a result of state capture.

Last week, Cosatu banned President Jacob Zuma from speaking at any of their future activities -- a move widely accepted as a victory for Cyril Ramaphosa and his camp.

According to labour expert Professor Andries Bezuidenhout, the strong anti-Zuma sentiment expressed by the SACP and Cosatu especially, is a symbolic issue which will have long term ramifications for Zuma's ANC.

"Cosatu's voice in the tripartite alliance is still important because of the political muscle they still have as a functioning organisation," Bezuidenhout said. "These are symbolic issues, and a major victory for the Ramaphosa camp."

Bezuidenhout questioned the federation's internal unity, saying this will determine its ability to back their preferred candidates at the ANC's national conference in December.