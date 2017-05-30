SA Chef Shines At International Food Awards

Food Network celebrity chef, Siba Mtongana, received two awards at the prestrigious Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China. Mtongana was awarded a Special Award for her cookbook, "My Table", which was published by her company, The Siba Co. She was also awarded for "International Food Show" in the Women's category.

Mtongana received the awards on Saturday night in Yantai, China.

The awards programme was established by Édouard Cointreau in 1995 to honour the best food and wine books in the world. This year, entries from 205 countries were received. The Gourmand Awards are known as the Oscars of the food industry.

Mtongana's show, Siba's Table, is known as one of the most popular shows on the Food Network, which airs in over 130 countries. She is also the first South African to have her own show on The Cooking Channel, which reaches into 60 million households in the US alone.

"My Table" made history in South Africa by becoming the bestselling cookbook ever at Woolworths.

"There's so much young Africans have to contribute to the global community," Mtongana said. "It's my goal to represent and showcase the continent's drive, innovation and skill on the international stage. Participating in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards is just one way in which to do that."