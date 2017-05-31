Barack Obama Couldn't Look Happier Hanging Out With Prince Harry

Prince Harry hosted world traveler and former POTUS Barack Obama at Kensington Palace on Saturday. The two were photographed together wearing nearly identical suit jackets and white collared shirts, a look Obama has perfected post-presidency.

Though the two were all smiles in their photo together, Prince Harry and Obama spoke about serious topics, according to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

"They discussed support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations," the tweets said. "@BarackObama also offered his condolences to the victims of the Manchester attack and support for those recovering from injuries."