ZA
    Barack Obama Couldn't Look Happier Hanging Out With Prince Harry

    31/05/2017 10:47 SAST | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Prince Harry hosted worldtraveler and former POTUS Barack Obama at Kensington Palace on Saturday. The two were photographed together wearing nearly identical suit jackets and white collared shirts, a look Obama has perfected post-presidency.

    Though the two were all smiles in their photo together, Prince Harry and Obama spoke about serious topics, according to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

    "They discussed support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations," the tweets said. "@BarackObama also offered his condolences to the victims of the Manchester attack and support for those recovering from injuries."

    The two have met a few times over the past couple of years and it's clear they enjoy each other's company:

    Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Former U.S. President Barack Obama talks to Britain's Prince Harry during a meeting at the Oval Office at the White House on October 28, 2015
    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
    Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, upon arrival for dinner at Kensington Palace in London on April 22, 2016.

    Last year, the Obamas collaborated on a cheeky video for Prince Harry's foundation, called the Invictus Games. The queen herself even let out a little trash talking!

    BOOM.

