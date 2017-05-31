Donald Trump's 'Covfefe' Typo Is Now Officially A Word -- And The Definition Will Have You In Stitches

Someone defined "covfefe" in the urban dictionary and it's so funny!

Yesterday at 12.06am U.S. president, Donald Trump, tweeted something about a negative press "covfefe" and while most probably knew it was a typo, it did not stop people from making it a trend. What he actually meant to typw was "coverage" but by this morning the word was trending on Twitter in South Africa and has basically been trending all day, even on Google.

On the search engine, the top search was "covfefe meaning" followed by "what is a covfefe?" Luckily, the internet is always ready with the answers. The new urban dictionary definition reads: "(n.) When you want to say "coverage" but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on your keyboard."

The Merriam-Webster dictionary also trolled Trump this morning with this tweet. Looks like they missed the whole thing.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. May 31, 2017

So there we have it, folks, maybe "covfefe" will follow the suit of words like "bootylicious" that ended up in the Oxford English Dictionary too. Or not.