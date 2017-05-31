Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
While on the presidential campaign trail late in 2015, Donald Trump boasted that he had “the best words.” In a tweet fired off early Wednesday morning, he may have revealed one of them to the world: Covfefe.
While “covfefe” was likely a typo, the post remained online for at least an hour with no followup or correction, gathering more than 100,000 likes, replies and retweets combined. That caused this new entry into the lexicon to instantly trend:
