All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Donald Trump's Weird Typo Becomes The Hot New Word Everyone Is Using

    Covfefe!

    31/05/2017 07:29 SAST | Updated 39 minutes ago
    Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
    President Trump just created a new word out of thin covfefe.

    While on the presidential campaign trail late in 2015, Donald Trump boasted that he had “the best words.” In a tweet fired off early Wednesday morning, he may have revealed one of them to the world: Covfefe.

    Donald Trump

    While “covfefe” was likely a typo, the post remained online for at least an hour with no followup or correction, gathering more than 100,000 likes, replies and retweets combined. That caused this new entry into the lexicon to instantly trend: 

    Also on HuffPost
    11 Untranslatable Words From Other Languages
    MORE: Donald Trump Twitter Covfefe